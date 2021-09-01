STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
ID cards for street vendors in Kochi this week

The corporation counsel has approved 1,989 vendors so far, and those among them that are still operational will be provided identity cards.

Street vendors selling clothes at Marine Drive. Identified street vendors will start getting identity cards from Friday | Albin Mathew

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Kochi Corporation will issue identity cards for street vendors. Mayor M Anilkumar will distribute the cards to identified street vendors at a function at Town Hall on September 3. The corporation counsel has approved 1,989 vendors so far, and those among them that are still operational will be provided identity cards.

Screening of another 927 street vendors to be included in the system is in the pipeline, said officials of the corporation. The identity cards will act as representation for the vendors, so they can do business without facing any hassle regarding permissions. 

An NGO named Centre for Socio-economic and Environment Studies (CSES) has been designated to identify vending zones. Once the identity cards are ready, each vendor will have a fixed slot, said the officials in charge of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) which is responsible for the project. 

“The screening procedure for vendors will check if they are currently selling at the designated spot. CSES has also been entrusted with developing a plan for street vending in the city. They have already identified the first set of vending zones,” said Anoop Venugopal, part of NULM.

Lately, street vendors have been caught in many controversies, including encroachment of footpaths. The new plan will help them earn a living with dignity. A town vending committee comprising representatives of street vendors, corporation council, police, GCDA, and town planning, will approve the vending zones. 
 

