STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Let the fabric talk

Fashion designer Shobha Viswanathan’s latest collections talk about societal issues and promote equality in fashion

Published: 01st September 2021 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram- based fashion designer Shobha Viswanathan has come out with a new set of sustainable collection that includes  unisex dhotis, and saree set. They commemorates a decade of her handloom boutique, Weaver’s Village.  Inking unusual designs on pit loom fabric, Shobha displays the often-suppressed voices of women and highlights the issue of women safety through her ‘Saree Speaks’ series. “It took a lot of courage for me to bounce back to normal life after I was falsely accused in a narcotics case. Reflecting on the unfortunate events that happen in a woman’s life, I came out with hashtags, including #metoo and #nofear for the Saree Speaksseries. Here, I have tried giving the ‘#metoo’ campaign  a different perspective by relating it with mental abuse suffered by women,” says Shobha. 

Embroided letters and designs adorn the collections. “Under the speak saree series, I have released a collection titled, ‘Voices of Women,’ as part of our Onam collections. The designs address those women who voice their opinion and has their own statements,” adds Shobha. For the latest series, Shobha had co-worked with a bunch of young designers including Anuj Sharma.

On the handloom, she has portrayed elements like the eye of a tiger, Onapottan, mythological character Kannagi, Sathyameva Jayathe slogan and even dragonflies. Each symbol conveys different meanings. “The eye of a tiger represents a woman’s strong gaze, whereas Onapottan stands for breaking the silence among women. Kannagi design is a powerful mythological woman character,” informs Shobha. 

The unisex dhoti’s released by Weaver’s village also come in the Onapottan, Kannagi, tiger prints and Sathyameva Jayathe calligraphy, and the collections can also be worn by women as well. “Dhoti’s are made unisex to convey equality in dressing and to break the conditioned norms of the society of dhoti being a man’s apparel. I have intentionally given a black border as ‘kara’ on the dhoti to convey the message of setting boundaries and to be cautious of the people we choose in our lives. The dhoti’s are available from I800 to I 1600,” adds Shobha. Instagram @weaversvillagestore

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp