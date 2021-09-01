Let the fabric talk

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Thiruvananthapuram- based fashion designer Shobha Viswanathan has come out with a new set of sustainable collection that includes unisex dhotis, and saree set. They commemorates a decade of her handloom boutique, Weaver’s Village. Inking unusual designs on pit loom fabric, Shobha displays the often-suppressed voices of women and highlights the issue of women safety through her ‘Saree Speaks’ series. “It took a lot of courage for me to bounce back to normal life after I was falsely accused in a narcotics case. Reflecting on the unfortunate events that happen in a woman’s life, I came out with hashtags, including #metoo and #nofear for the Saree Speaksseries. Here, I have tried giving the ‘#metoo’ campaign a different perspective by relating it with mental abuse suffered by women,” says Shobha.

Embroided letters and designs adorn the collections. “Under the speak saree series, I have released a collection titled, ‘Voices of Women,’ as part of our Onam collections. The designs address those women who voice their opinion and has their own statements,” adds Shobha. For the latest series, Shobha had co-worked with a bunch of young designers including Anuj Sharma.

On the handloom, she has portrayed elements like the eye of a tiger, Onapottan, mythological character Kannagi, Sathyameva Jayathe slogan and even dragonflies. Each symbol conveys different meanings. “The eye of a tiger represents a woman’s strong gaze, whereas Onapottan stands for breaking the silence among women. Kannagi design is a powerful mythological woman character,” informs Shobha.

The unisex dhoti’s released by Weaver’s village also come in the Onapottan, Kannagi, tiger prints and Sathyameva Jayathe calligraphy, and the collections can also be worn by women as well. “Dhoti’s are made unisex to convey equality in dressing and to break the conditioned norms of the society of dhoti being a man’s apparel. I have intentionally given a black border as ‘kara’ on the dhoti to convey the message of setting boundaries and to be cautious of the people we choose in our lives. The dhoti’s are available from I800 to I 1600,” adds Shobha. Instagram @weaversvillagestore