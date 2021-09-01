STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

MDMA seizure: Sleuths on trail of funds used to procure drugs

Probe team believes accused received financial aid from other sources

Published: 01st September 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Excise Crime Branch team, which is probing the seizure of over 1,100gm of synthetic drug MDMA from a serviced apartment in Vazhakala, is on a trail of the funds used to procure the drugs. Even though the accused persons had claimed that they bought the MDMA for Rs 1.2 lakh, the investigation team believes they were receiving financial aid from others who have to be identified.

Soon after taking over the probe, the Crime Branch had collected the bank account details of the accused. “The seized MDMA is worth around Rs 12-13 crore. We checked the accused’s bank account statements and found that there had been withdrawals of Rs 40,000-50,000 on several occasions in the last month. But their banking activities don’t reveal the transfer or withdrawal of huge funds. As per our estimate, the accused must have spent at least Rs 50 lakh to get the MDMA. They were in contact with some business persons, whom we suspect supported them financially to procure the drugs. We will question them to get further details,” an officer said.

Excise officials said they were not ruling out funding and transactions using bitcoin. “The bitcoin aspect has to be explored further during the probe. Also, it has to be checked if the transaction was a credit-based deal in which money is paid to the main supplier after the drugs are sold in retail quantity to the customers,” an officer said. 

According to excise officials, the accused persons have been misleading the investigators from the initial stage of the probe. “As per their statement, Sreemon contributed Rs 50,000, Muhammad Favas gave `30,000, and another Rs 40,000 was arranged by Afsal Muhammad and Ajmal. They say they bought MDMA from one ‘annachi’ in Pondicherry. This is a cooked up story. The accused had procured MDMA from Chennai in a large quantity. They named a few people from Chennai, but our probe revealed those were fake names,” the official added.

Based on the details received after examining their mobile phones, the probe team found the gang regularly conducted rave parties in Kochi, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Kannur. “They were constantly moving from one place to another. During their travel, they supplied drugs to customers. They also organised rave parties on request of their customers,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the Judicial First Class Magistrate in Kochi remanded five accused — Favas, Sreemon, Ajmal, Afsal and Shabna — on the expiry of excise custody on Monday. One of the accused tested Covid positive.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MDMA Drugs Drug racket Kochi
India Matters
At WHO headquarters in Geneva, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and other top officials have called for a moratorium on booster shots (File Photo | AFP)
Breakthrough COVID-19 infections found in 25 per cent vaccinated healthcare staff: Study
A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination drive in Ahmedabad. (Photo | AP)
Third Covid wave in India likely only in small pockets with low exposure, think experts
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Cooking gas LPG price hiked for third time in two months; check price here
NN Unnikrishnan of Vallachira with the sign hanging outside his shop (Photo | Special arrangement)
Wanting life partner, Kerala man puts signboard outside shop, gets calls from Australia, England

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Students of class 12th seen attending classes after the reopening of schools in New Delhi, on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Schools in Delhi reopen amid strict COVID-19 safety guidelines after long hiatus
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand: Model catwalks on garbage dump to highlight life near landfill
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp