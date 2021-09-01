Trove of gifts

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A photo frame embedded with a sound clip of your loved one or a frame mapping the alignment of the stars of the universe on that special moment of yours. Jisha Mariam Philip captures emotions and freezes those memorable moments for eternity.

The Thiruvalla native’s venture, ‘The Treasure Trunk’ is indeed a treasure trove offering an eclectic and choicest array of gifting options. Jisha started her entrepreneurial venture a few years ago when her baby was born. A food safety manager working in the hospitality sector in UAE, Jisha relocated to Kerala when she was pregnant with her baby. At first, she started off with embroidery hoop art, later she kept adding a diversified and exotic range of gifts. Be it her sound wave keepsake frame, star map keepsake, watercolour portrait, transparent framework, designer mugs, mosaic poster frame, every gift has been tailormade to ensure that one’s favourite moment is frozen in time forever.

“Every gifting option is well thought of, keeping in mind that they are priceless and unique. Since I wanted to delve into something interesting, that’s when I chanced upon the soundwave keepsake frames,” recalls Jisha. The sound wave keepsake frames have QR codes embedded in them. By scanning the code one can play either the sound clip or video clip. Right after this came her star mapping frames, whereby the stars and their alignment is plotted.

“All I wish to do is to keep adding these treasures into my trunk and thus offer unique gifts. Whenever I create something, I always ask myself how I would feel if I get that gift. So all the gifting ideas are made differently and I want them to speak to the person,” says Jisha. Getting in touch with her creative side was a new experience for her, one that surprised her even.

“I was never creative and never attended any drawing classes. It came quite as a surprise when I found out my creative self,” says Jisha. According to her, it was her daughter Brielle Serah Abraham who inspired her on this creative journey. “My mother and husband are also a great driving force,” she adds.

The most recent addition to her trunk is the fairy dust canvas frame which has fairy dust sprinkled on it. “The main challenge I face is that once you bring out an idea, it is soon taken up by other artists and then it becomes very common. But you have to put it out there, create new concepts, bring up more innovations. I make sure that my trunk holds gifts that are unique, and has sentimental value,” says Jisha.