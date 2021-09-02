Ernakulam reports 4,324 new Covid cases

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 4,324 new Covid cases. The newly infected also includes three healthcare workers and 6 migrant labourers. According to health officials, the source of infection of 35 people could not be traced.

Test positivity rate stood at 17.93 percent. Most number of Covid cases were reported from Thrikkakara and Karumalloor with 150 and 102 cases. As many as 2,126 Covid patients recovered from the infection. A total of 30601 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in the district, in which 22,538 patients are being treated at their homes.

Cases against 38 for Protocol violation

Kochi: Sectoral Magistrates registered cases against 38 people in connection with the violation of Covid protocol in the district on Wednesday. Cases were registered against 30 people who did not wear face masks. Eight cases were registered against those who violated other guidelines to curb Covid spread.