Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: She has a vintage heart. Little notes, handwritten letters, diaries, are her thing. Being a keeper of diaries, Shenna would pen down her thoughts only after giving it a facelift. Her love affair with journals and diaries began when she was in her teens. And now the 20-year-old runs an entrepreneurial venture where she sells scrapbooks, vintage albums and everything craftsy.

Shenna P, a second-year Literature student from Malappuram creates art out of the mundane. She has over 10 diaries for her personal use, all handcrafted. While the diaries are for her own personal use, Shenna is known for her vast gift range of customisable scrapbooks, vintage albums, explosion boxes, and all crafty articles that can perk up one’s special occasion.

Shenna was enamoured by the world of crafts from a very young age. As a ten-year-old, she used to play with colour papers and create craft articles. Her favourite subject in school was the crafts class, and her dream was to grow up and teach crafts in school. “I always loved working with crafts. Be it cards that we used to gift each other in school, I ensured that I would gift a handmade one. I would try to replicate the fancy ones that were available in the market,” says Shenna.

And as she grew up, it turned into a hobby. She started making scrapbooks, without even knowing there was a whole genre of artistry surrounding the world of scrapbook making. In her teens, she would give makeovers to diaries, books and cloak them in colourful papers. And when she was in the tenth standard, a scrapbook she created gained traction on social media. And over time orders started pouring in. “I started following the work of American crafters and they are a league apart in this genre. The main challenge was to get the materials. They weren’t available where I was staying. But now, over time, I have everything at my disposal,” says Shenna.

Now Shenna is a well-known crafter who creates customised handmade gifts. Pattern papers, pressed flowers, leaves, wooden pieces, dried flowers are her raw materials in creating gifts. “To be able to create a piece of art that can add value to another person’s life is what makes my work interesting ” says Shenna.