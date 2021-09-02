Fruitful endeavours

Arya U R By

KOCHI: Growing up surrounded by greenery, Namitha KL, an assistant professor at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies always had an inclination towards gardening and agriculture. The Thiruvananthapuram-native, who is currently settled in Kochi, started her green journey after she bought some grow bags consisting of ladyfingers, tomato, curry leaves and all things essential for basic meal preparation in her house in Kalamasherry.

“I grew up having vegetables farmed by my father. I tried to replicate the same practice in my space as well. Instead of depending on the chemical-fertilised veggies, it is always safe to consume the produces from the home-grown crops. Ever since I started organic farming on my terrace, we stopped buying the market vegetables. So far I have around a total of 150 grow bags,” says Namitha.

Organic farming was not an easy affair for Namitha. To safeguard the plants from pests, she even did some research and came up with safe organic solutions. “It is natural to get pest attacks. Since I am against chemical pesticides, I tried the natural remedies shared by other organic farmers on social media. Diluted neem oil helped me to a great extend and I always pick the worms from the leaves only by hand. We need to care the plants like our own child,” says Namitha.

Apart from cultivating raddish, cauliflower, carrot, cabbage, onion, celery, and other vegetables for everyday use, Namitha was also successful in reaping many exotic fruits, including, strawberries, grapes and dragon fruit as well.

“When I started yielding veggies, I was motivated to cultivate more. Even my kids. 12-year-old Ayan and 7-year-old Ahan loves the home grown vegetables and at times they even eat them raw,” quips Namitha. Due to space constraints, she moved some plants into her house premises. “Utmost patience and dedication is a must if you have plans to start organic farming. To reap better harvest, you can always seek help from the experienced farmers,” says Namitha.