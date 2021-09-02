Kochi Metro aims to increase average daily ridership to 2 lakh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the average number of daily passengers on Kochi Metro coming down to 20,000, Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) is planning to optimise the average daily ridership to 2 lakh by November 1 Kerala Piravi day. Address his maiden news conference, since taking over as the new managing director of Kochi Metro, former police chief Loknath Behera said that though the target is challenging, the agency is hopeful of achieving it through a collective effort. He pointed out that increasing the ticket revenue and returns are necessary for a popular public transport system like the metro and that the project cannot be run with the support of loans alone.

“I know that the target we have set is a challenging one, but it is achievable. Currently, only 12 out of the 25 metro trains are operational. Due to the Covid protocol, only half of the total capacity is only allowed. However, if we are able to operate all the 25 trains, even at 50 per cent occupancy, it will not be a tall task to achieve the figures,” he said. Before the Covid outbreak last year, the peak ridership of Kochi Metro was in the range of 60,000 to 68,000 passengers.

After the resumption of services, the average daily ridership has dipped to 12,000 -20,000 daily. The MD said that he had noted that most of the owners, staff and other workers of the shops situated along the metro corridor are not using Kochi Metro frequently. “We will hold talks with them and chalk out a proper plan like issuing a monthly pass or make similar offers Likewise, we need to discuss with the school and college authorities to make sure that we get a good number of the student population as daily riders. A committee will be formed to explore the possibility of bringing more people from the civil society into the ridership pool,” Behera said.

Social media cell

Behera said that he will like to launch a social media cell dedicated for active interaction with the public. . The MD also said there is a plan to make sure that FM services are available on the metro for entertainment. Introducing Wi-fi services on metro coaches to woo more passengers is another aspect which Behra wants to take up actively.

The KMRL managing director said Water Metro’s first vessel is undergoing trials at Cochin Shipyard. “I plan to visit the shipyard next week. The Water Metro is likely to play a key role in changing the transport scenario of the city and its suburbs,” he added.