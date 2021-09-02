STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Police watch vacant plots in Munambam to keep check on illegal migrants

Despite the huge risk of getting battered by the rough sea and the possibility of drowning, the migrants try to make it to Australia undetected.

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Police

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Police officers of Munambam police station are busy checking vacant plots and conducting surprise inspections at the fishing harbour as well as the yards where boats are constructed to keep a check on illegal migrants. 

“We are on alert as Munambam has always been a boarding point for Sri Lankan Tamils to illegally migrate to other countries via sea,” said Munambam inspector A L Yesudas. Munambam’s connection with Sri Lankan Tamils dates back to LTTE years as it was from a boatyard at Munambam in 2008 that the Kerala police seized a boat that was being constructed for LTTE.

Over the years, the fishing village has witnessed hundreds of Sri Lankan nationals using the sea route to illegally migrate to Australia with the help of rackets that arrange fishing boats from the area for the purpose. Despite the huge risk of getting battered by the rough sea and the possibility of drowning, the migrants try to make it to Australia undetected.

“We still don’t know whether migrants who left from the Munambam coast ever reached their destination. The rackets arrange the boat and stock it with necessary food for the travellers. There is no guide or even drivers on the boats. They train three or four young illegal immigrants to man the boats,” said a local resident. 

Munambam harbour is favoured by the rackets due to the increased presence of fishermen from Colachel in Tamil Nadu and because hundreds of boats from Tamil Nadu and other Kerala coast converge here every day.  The illegal migration route is a thriving business for many agents as they collect close to `1 lakh from each person for a spot in the boat.  For years, a few local residents helped the rackets by arranging accommodation, food and water for the Sri Lankan nationals as it’s easy money for them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Munambam illegal migrants
India Matters
People queue up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus at a municipal health center in Kolkata. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Highly mutated C.1.2 variant sparks concern amid third wave fears
Forget Covid numbers, restart economy, open schools: Experts to Kerala govt
For representational purposes
Ongoing economic recovery will take India above pre-pandemic levels in most sectors: Economist
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Cow should be declared national animal: Allahabad High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The New York City Fire Department was responding to rescue calls in all five boroughs, a department spokesperson said. (Photo | AP)
Emergency declared in New York amid 'record-breaking rain', flooding
Assam floods: 5 dead, nearly 6.47 lakh people affected in 22 districts
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp