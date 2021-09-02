Sahajeevanam to aid the differently-abled

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Saranya (name changed), a single mother living in the capital city, was worried about earning a living and her daughter’s well-being after the Covid pandemic struck. Her 14-year-old daughter with intellectual disabilities used to go to a special school near their house in Venganoor in Thiruvananthapuram. The school helped the girl get things done without anybody’s help. But since the school shut down, the girl has been out of sync. She is not the only one. Many differently-abled individuals have been facing psychological distress due to the pandemic.

Sahajeevanam help desks set up across the state by the Social Justice Department are coming to the aid of such people, helping them with mental health issues. The project is being implemented in association with health, education and the women and child development departments, and local self-governing bodies.

“The pandemic has increased psychological distress among everyone, especially among disabled people who need assistance to get daily activities done. Special schools and BUDS schools run by Kudumbashree and local self-government bodies are closed, and many children with disabilities cannot attend online classes. Even specially-abled adults have been struggling. Therapy sessions have been delayed too. Sahajeevanam aims to reach out to all of them and provide them psycho-social support,” said Sureshan P, state project coordinator, Sahajeevanam.

About 2,500 volunteers, including educators from special schools, BUDS Schools and Samagra Shiksha Kerala and sociology students from various colleges, have been picked and trained in every panchayat under the National Trust local-level committees.“Sahajeevanam support centres function in all blocks in the state. Counselling sessions are being held with the help of volunteers. Help is also being provided through Covid war rooms in every district,” says Sureshan.

WhatsApp groups have also been created so that information can be passed on easily, he adds. Apart from providing mental support, the help desks are also pitching in to create awareness about various government services catering to people with disabilities.

“A questionnaire has been prepared including all their needs. Based on this, support is being provided to them and their families. Currently, we are helping people struggling with neurological impairments, and those who are incapable of going for therapy sessions,” said Elizabeth Philip, convener of a local-level committee under Raksha Society NGO in Kochi.

help on the way

