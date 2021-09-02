Sweet with a tweak

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi-based baker Radhika Bachani has a sweet tooth herself. “I keep ordering sweet dishe. My mother asked me one day to bake the desserts instead of placing orders frequently and that she prefers home-baked items which doesn’t have much cream or icing. That’s how my brand ‘Crumbs’ was born,” says Radhika. What started as an experimentation with her cousin’s chocolate cake recipe, is now a full-fledged brand with a wide range of delicacies including chocolate chip blondies, cinnamon sugar, chocolate chip tea cake, cream cheese brownies and the best sellers like walnut filled carrot cake and peppermint fudge. “I prefer keeping my desserts on the not so sugary side.

So I don’t add too much buttercream. Neither do I use fondants. Instead, I focus on ganache, cream cheese, and dark chocolate. According to the customer’s demand, any item or flavour can be personalised. My desserts are a fine pick at any time of the day, especially if you are looking for a sweet relish after a nice meal,” says Radhika.

The self-taught baker started Crumbs with her all-time best seller carrot cake and cream cheese frosting. “I believe my carrot cakes are quite a hit because it is super moist, and I add a generous amount of walnuts,” she quips. Though it is just an year old, Crumbs is already a hub for varied sweet dishes, and this is what sets her apart from the rest of the connoisseurs.

“Each month I try to bring out different recipes. The idea is to bring out dishes and flavours which are not commonly trid by other bakers. One such item is the peppermint fudge. This soft delicacy is ordered the most after carrot cake,” says Radhika.

After the release of peppermint fudge, Radhika soon ventured into coffee and plane fudge.

Even the most basic brownies are made differently at Crumbs, with a personal touch. “Instead of making it solid, I like it to be gooey in between. When made otherwise then there is no difference between a cake and a brownie,” adds Radhika.

With the release of the lemon chocolate chip and walnut tea cake, cinnamon sugar and chocolate chip tea cake, Crumbs is also one of the top picks of the older folks. “Instead of adding any frosting, I introduced the tea cakes to cater for those population who prefer to munch on something less sweet,” informs Radhika. The 33-year-old has plans to introduce macarons, and liquor-based truffles as well.