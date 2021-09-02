STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Threat letter says Kochi mayor will be asked to walk naked on the beach

M Anilkumar handed over the letter, signed by "commander-in-chief of the Taliban, Fakrudin Al-Thani" with a picture of al- Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and other terrorists.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar has received a letter threatening him that he will be made to walk naked on the beach. The mayor received the letter via a post on Wednesday.

The mayor handed over the letter, signed by "commander-in-chief of the Taliban, Fakrudin Al-Thani" with a picture of al- Qaeda founder Osama bin Laden and other terrorists, to the city police commissioner seeking a probe. " I have handed over the letter to the city police commissioner seeking a probe," said Anilkumar.

The letter threatened the mayor that he will be brutally assaulted and will be forced to make him walk naked on the beach if he continues his "publicity exercise by getting his photos published in the newspapers," and "asked him to focus on the real development works of the Kochi corporation".

A complaint was also filed by LDF parliamentary party secretary Benedict Fernandes to the city police commissioner. "The police should find the culprit and take immediate action against the person," a release from the mayor's office said. The release also stated that such threats will never stop the mayor from working towards the developmental projects under his leadership.

