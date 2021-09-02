STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vigilance waits for nod to book Ajitha Thankappan

Published: 02nd September 2021 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2021 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan being protected by police after opposition councillors gheraoed her at the municipal office on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Thrikkakara municipal chairperson Ajitha Thankappan will be facing a vigilance probe as Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has found incriminating evidence in connection with Onam cash gift controversy and is awaiting a direction from VACB directorate to register an FIR in connection with the incident. 

As per officials with Vigilance Directorate, the probe team has sent a detailed report with concrete evidence and the directorate is expected to take a decision soon. Meanwhile, opposition LDF councillors of Thrikkakara municipality on Wednesday staged a protest in front of the municipal office after chairperson Ajitha Thankappan entered her office which was sealed by Municipal secretary following a vigilance directive to safeguard the CCTV visuals in connection with Onam cash gift controversy. 

CPM Kalamassery area secretary K P Jayachandran said the LDF councillors protested after the chairperson entered her chamber violating the order placed by the secretary.  He said that the LDF will take up the matter with the Vigilance and the state government.

Ajitha Thankappan
