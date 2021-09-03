A matt affair with Galaxy A52s

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Samsung has launched its new variant in the A series- Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, on September 1, in India. The upgraded version was released at a time when people were eagerly waiting for the launch of its predecessor, A52 5G. Unfortunately, this version is not yet available in India. Samsung has given the same matte polycarbonate outlook on this variant as well. Although it’s made of plastic, it doesn’t feel cheap provided the device has a nice grip.

A52s is available in Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet. The overall outlook and the built quality of the variant are identical to A52 5g. The device features a 6.5 inch full HD plus Super AMOLED Infinity O display. Unlike the regular A52, and A72, both of which have a 90Hz display, the A52s 5g comes with a 120Hz refresh rate, giving the user a smooth experience, especially while gaming. It is available in 2 RAM variants. For the 6GB +128GB storage, it is priced at I 35,999 and the 8GB + 128GB, is available at I 37,499. With its provision for the micro SD card slot, storage can be expanded up to 1 TB.

On the backside, the phone showcases the quad rear camera setup. The camera module doesn’t have the usual cut-out, making it stand out from the body. The quad-camera setup comprises of the 12megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, 64 mp primary camera, 5mp macro, and 5mp depth sensor. With the main sensor, it does capture fairly impressive shots. In the front, it houses a 32 mp selfie camera.

The device is processed by the Snapdragon 778 G. The same chipset can be found in the Motto and Realme phones as well. It packs a 4500mAh battery that supports 25W fast charging. A supported charger is provided in the box, and this is unlike the Galaxy A52 5g that did not support 25W but came with a 15W adapter. The variant runs on Android 11. The phone has an IP67 built that offers dust and water resistance.

Specifications

Display: 6.5 inch

RAM: 6GB and 8GB

Primary Camera: 64MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Price: L35,999 and L37,499