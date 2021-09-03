STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A thoughtful gift for his teachers

Thrissur-based tech entrepreuner gives his school the gift of augmented reality

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:55 AM

A teacher of CMS school demonstrating AR tech

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

KOCHI: This year, Teacher’s Day will be even more special for the faculty of CMS Higher Secondary School, Thrissur, as they will be equipped with new technology to make online classes more interesting. Shyam Pradeep Alil, an alumnus of CMS HSS and co-founder of Thrissur-based startup Infusory Future Tech labs, and his team members Thomson Tom and Aadhil Khan are the ones behind this thoughtful gift — an augmented reality tool that can make online classes more interesting.

“We don’t believe technology can replace teachers, though the pandemic has taken our entire education system online. Through our AR tool ‘TutAR’, we aim to bring back the teacher-student model and make the classes more interactive for students. The augmented reality tool is being provided free of cost to CMS School as a token of gratitude to my teachers. This will make CMS the first school in Thrissur to use this technology,” said Shyam. Madana Mohanan, deputy director of education, Thrissur, will inaugurate the use of the tool at the school. 

According to the founders, TutAR comes with preloaded AR content for all topics. Teachers can easily stream them using any video conferencing software that supports screen sharing. They can also record unique videos by interacting with augmented objects. The content is based on the NCERT syllabus and has science subjects for students from Classes I to XII and  Kindergarteners. “With TutAR, 3D digital teaching aids will appear in front of the teacher during the online classes so that the students can understand and learn the basics instead of just memorising the lessons,” says Shyam. 

The founders added that the device with necessary content has been provided to the school and a training session for the teachers was also held, to familiarise them with setting up and troubleshooting. The startup claims to has already got more than 200 downloads for the TutAR app and have reached 100 schools across the country since its inception last year. In Kerala, more than 10 schools are already using this AR for 
online classes.

