STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Across the dreamscapes

Jobin Varghese’s blessing as an artist is his vivid imagination. With bright colours and details, he can take you to a different world through each frame

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Krishna P S 
Express News Service

KOCHI: Jobin Varghese has been painting since he was a child. He used to take lessons for painting with watercolour. But he always had an eye for digital media. When he got his first computer in high school, he started experimenting with paint. Though it didn’t have enough tools to make a work of art, Jobin made his debut with it before moving on to more complicated applications like Photoshop, Illustrator and Procreate. 
His paintings and illustrations stand out for the use of colour and exquisite detail. “Even while painting with watercolours, I give attention to detail. Unless I feel that the painting is complete and the frame has all the elements I need, I won’t stop working on it,” says Jobin. He sometimes takes weeks to finish his works, though he says the digital medium is less time-consuming. “There are many unfinished works that I abandoned midway. When I get time out of my work, I have to complete them,” he adds.

His main inspirations are scenes from his life and the movies he watches. “If I come across a beautiful scene in a movie or a television show, I immediately take a screenshot,” he says. However, Jobin doesn’t like recreating the scene as it is. He always adds his own signature to it. 

During the lockdown in 2020, he started a series about the things he missed from the pre-Covid world. The Kozhikode-native wanted to elicit happy memories and a bit of nostalgia. Paintings of Thrissur Pooram titled ‘Pooram’, memories of travelling on the side seat of a bus called ‘Playlist of Life’, playing football with friends named ‘Good Vibes’, having tea from local tea shops titled ‘Tea Time’; most of them are the simple things that made our lives worth living. 

His paintings have a childlike enthusiasm, almost resembling the playfulness and positivity of cartoons. “I wanted to convey only happy memories. I missed playing football every evening, having a tea break with friends, listening to music while travelling and all that,” says Jobin. His brilliant use of bright, contrasting colours bring about a mix of surrealism and realism. It is not just because he loves colours. “I don’t like using real colours. Even while painting a face, I use many shades,” adds Jobin. The 23-year-old doesn’t like getting too realistic with his art. 

Though he constantly explores different styles, most of his works have a tinge of fantasy in them. Greensation, where he recreates an old photograph of himself fishing in a river, almost looks like a scene from a forest. Amid lush green trees, bright flowers, the boy sits, his red shoes safely kept beside him, talking to birds and blending into the wilderness. Dreamstation just shows a woman sleeping peacefully on a white bed. She is hugging her white pillow amid bright flowers and plants, butterflies adorning her hair. His own toy car, where he dumps the waste from pencil sharpeners, becomes the flower-bearing truck passing through a meadow. Anything and everything, seemingly inconsequential to many, becomes special in Jobin’s imagination.  

Instagram: @varghesecjobin

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp