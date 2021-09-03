Across the dreamscapes

Krishna P S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Jobin Varghese has been painting since he was a child. He used to take lessons for painting with watercolour. But he always had an eye for digital media. When he got his first computer in high school, he started experimenting with paint. Though it didn’t have enough tools to make a work of art, Jobin made his debut with it before moving on to more complicated applications like Photoshop, Illustrator and Procreate.

His paintings and illustrations stand out for the use of colour and exquisite detail. “Even while painting with watercolours, I give attention to detail. Unless I feel that the painting is complete and the frame has all the elements I need, I won’t stop working on it,” says Jobin. He sometimes takes weeks to finish his works, though he says the digital medium is less time-consuming. “There are many unfinished works that I abandoned midway. When I get time out of my work, I have to complete them,” he adds.

His main inspirations are scenes from his life and the movies he watches. “If I come across a beautiful scene in a movie or a television show, I immediately take a screenshot,” he says. However, Jobin doesn’t like recreating the scene as it is. He always adds his own signature to it.

During the lockdown in 2020, he started a series about the things he missed from the pre-Covid world. The Kozhikode-native wanted to elicit happy memories and a bit of nostalgia. Paintings of Thrissur Pooram titled ‘Pooram’, memories of travelling on the side seat of a bus called ‘Playlist of Life’, playing football with friends named ‘Good Vibes’, having tea from local tea shops titled ‘Tea Time’; most of them are the simple things that made our lives worth living.

His paintings have a childlike enthusiasm, almost resembling the playfulness and positivity of cartoons. “I wanted to convey only happy memories. I missed playing football every evening, having a tea break with friends, listening to music while travelling and all that,” says Jobin. His brilliant use of bright, contrasting colours bring about a mix of surrealism and realism. It is not just because he loves colours. “I don’t like using real colours. Even while painting a face, I use many shades,” adds Jobin. The 23-year-old doesn’t like getting too realistic with his art.

Though he constantly explores different styles, most of his works have a tinge of fantasy in them. Greensation, where he recreates an old photograph of himself fishing in a river, almost looks like a scene from a forest. Amid lush green trees, bright flowers, the boy sits, his red shoes safely kept beside him, talking to birds and blending into the wilderness. Dreamstation just shows a woman sleeping peacefully on a white bed. She is hugging her white pillow amid bright flowers and plants, butterflies adorning her hair. His own toy car, where he dumps the waste from pencil sharpeners, becomes the flower-bearing truck passing through a meadow. Anything and everything, seemingly inconsequential to many, becomes special in Jobin’s imagination.

Instagram: @varghesecjobin