Boat sinks off Vypeen, bid to save engine fails

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The efforts to salvage the inboard engine of fishing craft that sank in the outer sea off Vypeen harbour did not yield any results on Thursday as a floating crane could not anchor due to rough sea conditions.

Around 50 fishermen who depend for livelihood on St Antony’s, the boat that sank on Wednesday, are in despair. According to fishermen, the vessel costs around Rs 1 crore and the fishing gear costs around Rs 25 lakh. A group of 20 fishermen had availed huge loans to purchase the boat and the loss of the craft has added to their burden.

Meanwhile, the mechanised fishing boat that sank after colliding with the debris was towed to a nearby location by the owner. “The vessel had sunk near the shipping channel and it is difficult to salvage it due to strong currents. Though we approached the Cochin Port and the fisheries department, we didn’t get any help. The fishermen have brought a floating crane to salvage it, but the efforts failed.

There is a huge fishing net in the vessel which may drift into the shipping channel and damage the propeller of ships that pass through,” said Fish Workers Coordination Committee president Charles George. Refuting allegations, a spokesperson of Cochin Port Trust told TNIE that the port does not have expertise in salvaging sunken boats. “We have deputed an officer at the site to assist in the efforts,” he said.