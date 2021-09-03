STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Body of stillborn in toilet: Wayanad youth booked on rape charges

Jobin John was taken into custody from his home in Wayanad. According to the police, Jobin and the 17-year-old girl were in a relationship for the past nine months.

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A day after the body of a stillborn, delivered by a 17-year-old girl, was found in the toilet of a private hospital, Kochi city police on Thursday booked a 20-year-old from Wayanad for impregnating the minor.

Jobin John was taken into custody from his home in Wayanad. According to the police, Jobin and the 17-year-old girl were in a relationship for the past nine months. “The Wayanad native was doing a part-time job in Kochi. They met here and were in a relationship. We have charged Section 375 of the IPC (for rape) against the accused. We will soon record his arrest,” said a police officer.

The police took the accused into custody based on minor’s statement. She had come to the hospital along with her mother with severe stomach pain and delivered the stillborn in the toilet. The cleaning staff found the body of the stillborn in the toilet, which the girl had allegedly attempted to flush down. 

Comments

