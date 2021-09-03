STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cusat’s anionic clay to aid cancer therapy

It can help target cancer treatment and provide localised intervention. 

Published: 03rd September 2021 05:55 AM

Cusat

Cusat. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Scientists at Cusat have developed a novel method for the synthesis of in situ exfoliated magnetic anionic clay that exhibits high magnetic hyperthermic properties. It can help target cancer treatment and provide localised intervention. 

The research proposed by Dr Sailaja G S (principal investigator) is being funded by DST SERB - Early career research grant. PhD student Anjana K is the project fellow. The compound was  developed and biological evaluations were performed in Cusat. The magnetic measurements were carried out in the lab of Dr Manoj Raama Varma, chief scientist- CSIR NIIST, who is the co-inventor and co-investigator of the project.

“Magnetic hyperthermia is an advanced strategy for the treatment of cancer with minimum side effects to normal tissues. Unless certain intercalation or post-synthesis strategies are performed, the exfoliation of layers is very difficult for normal anionic clay due to the strong electrostatic interaction between the layers,” said one of the researchers. 

