Excise officials planted ganja in guesthouse to frame aviation officers

KOCHI: The Kakkanad MDMA seizure case — in which a few excise officials played to the tune of the drug mafia to help the accused go scot-free — is but a sample of the unholy activities taking place in the state excise department. It is yet to atone for the crime of ruining the lives of three young aviation engineers after trapping them in a drug case.

The officers of Kochi airport are in a legal fight to bring out the truth in the incident after an internal inquiry report of the excise department found they were trapped by a few of its officials by planting ganja at their guest house.

Though the department has taken action against the excise officials, no criminal case has been registered against them for having foisted cases against the aviation officers. The report of the additional excise commissioner (enforcement), a copy of which is with TNIE, revealed the case was fabricated and false.

“The ganja was planted in this case,” stated the report.

The report also suggested disciplinary action against the excise officers — Sujith P S, V M Haris, C G Shabu, Jose Raiby, Sidharth S, A V Pradeepkumar, and C T Sunish Kumar. “The entire excise party together misused their official power,” the report said. It was submitted before the High Court on a petition filed by assistant aviation Officers Reshwanth Reddy, Jagadhesan S and Barath, seeking to quash the criminal case against them. The High Court on August 4 quashed the criminal case and issued a show-cause notice to assistant excise commissioner (enforcement) Sasikumar T S, who retired recently, as a chargesheet was filed against the officers ignoring the court’s directive.

‘Fabricating false criminal case worst form of crime’

Geo Paul, counsel for the aviation officers, said though the offences charged against them were bailable, they were put behind bars for a day. He said as per section 58 of the NDPS Act, action can be initiated against erring officers, but nothing has been done yet. According to the report, a team led by Sajith, then excise inspector with the circle office, Aluva, conducted a mock raid and announced the seizure of ganja from the aviation officers and arrested them on June 15, 2019.

No search memorandum or search list was prepared for raiding the guest house where the officers stayed. The statement of a witness said that, formerly, aviation fuelling and refuelling were done by contract labourers. After their contract period expired, the three engineering graduates were appointed. The witness suspects that some union leaders nursed animosity towards the newly-reported officers and tried to deny them the job so as to get former contract labourers reinstated.

High Court lawyer Suman Chakravarthy said a criminal case can be registered against the erring officials. “Fabricating a false criminal case is the worst form of crime when done by an official and it must be viewed very seriously since they have committed offences punishable under section 203 (giving false information respecting an offence committed), 193 (fabricating false evidence) and 219 (public servant making report corruptly) of IPC,” Suman said.