Fr Chiramel’s trust launches awards for green LSGs

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Recognising the importance of restoring the Earth’s green cover through mass movements, social activist Fr Davis Chiramel, famous as the ‘Kidney Priest’, has invited people to join his venture Agrimyculture and cultivate the habit of planting trees.

As part of promoting greenery, the Fr Davis Chiramel Charitable Trust and Agrimyculture Producer Company Limited (AMC) would encourage exceptional efforts on that front through the Green Revolution Awards.

The AMC aims to reduce carbon levels in the environment through such ‘green’ projects. The best ‘green panchayat’ in Kerala will be given Rs 5 lakh and a Green Shield on the first of Chingam next year. Schools, colleges, farmers, NGOs and social media groups can also register for the awards.

“Spread on three-and-a-half acres, the farm at Kizhakkekara in Muvattupuzha is a model for the concept. We have cultivated various plants, trees and other forms of farming. We provide whatever assistance the farmers seek. We have made it a success story and we want others to do the same,” said Fr Chiramel.

Those who register should have conducted planting drives within panchayat limits or on the side of roads.