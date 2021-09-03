Mayor Anilkumar gets threat letter, seeks police investigation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Mayor M Anilkumar has received a letter threatening him that he will be made to walk around naked on the beach. The letter arrived by post on Wednesday.

The mayor handed over the letter, signed by ‘commander-in-chief’ of the Taliban, Fakrudin Al-Thani, with a picture of al- Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden and other terrorists, to the city police commissioner seeking a probe. “ I have handed over the letter to the city police commissioner seeking a probe,” said Anilkumar.

The letter threatened the mayor that he will be brutally assaulted and forced to walk around naked on the beach if he continues his ‘publicity exercise by getting his photos published in the newspapers’. It asked him to focus on real development work.

A complaint was also lodged with the city police commissioner by LDF parliamentary party secretary Benedict Fernandes.