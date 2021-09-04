STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi police to probe fake piles doctor's activities further based on new intelligence inputs

Though a case was registered against the doctor in 2015, the police have decided to carry out a detailed probe after inputs from intelligence agencies.

Published: 04th September 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have decided to carry out a further probe into the activities of a self-proclaimed doctor, who ran a hospital in Kochi and allegedly duped patients of their money by claiming to have successfully provided treatment for piles.

Though a case was registered against the doctor in 2015, the police have decided to carry out a detailed probe after inputs from intelligence agencies revealed that the hospital had allegedly issued fake medical documents to many for various purposes.

The police also got a favourable decision to intensify the probe when the Sessions Court on September 1 rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the "doctor" identified as Shajan Yoosuf Sahib (55) of Edappally in connection with a case registered against him at Elamakkara police station under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (forgery) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

Officers said the incident came to light when a patient lodged a complaint with the police against the doctor of now defunct Al-Shifa Hospital at Edappally. "There are several other cases pending against him in connection with treatment done on other patients. We will take him into custody for detailed interrogation as his hospital was said to be instrumental in processing medical visas for many from Middle East countries," said an officer.

As per the probe, the person admitted a patient to his hospital for treatment for piles and took money for the 'T-Wiring' procedure. But the patient had to seek treatment again for the same issue from another leading hospital in the city and also from Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur.

During the treatment at these hospitals, the patient came to know that 'T-Wiring' was not done on him. Police officers said though the accused had claimed to be a homeopathy doctor, the probe found that he had no medical degree or registration from the Indian Medical Council.

He used the membership of another doctor for obtaining registration from the Travancore Cochin Medical Council and used the same for running the hospital.The probe team will also seek the support of another doctor, who is accused of assisting Shajan.

