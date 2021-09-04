STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Waste menace: Kochi corporation secretary told to appear before Kerala HC

The court issued the order on a petition filed by PR Baby, of Vyloppilly Lane, Kaloor, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the corporation secretary.

Published: 04th September 2021

Kochi Corporation building

Kochi Corporation building (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the dumping of garbage and other waste on the roadside and in vacant spaces in Kochi, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the secretary of the city corporation to appear in person on September 24. The order comes after the corporation failed to comply with court directives.

The petitioner submitted that waste is dumped on Vyloppilli Lane, the 64th division of Kochi corporation. Adv Sreekumar K Chelur, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that despite repeated directives, no effective step has been taken by the civic body to end the menace.

The petitioner submitted that waste is dumped on Vyloppilli Lane, the 64th division of Kochi corporation. Adv Sreekumar K Chelur, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that despite repeated directives, no effective step has been taken by the civic body to end the menace.

