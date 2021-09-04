Waste menace: Kochi corporation secretary told to appear before Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Expressing concern over the dumping of garbage and other waste on the roadside and in vacant spaces in Kochi, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the secretary of the city corporation to appear in person on September 24. The order comes after the corporation failed to comply with court directives.

Justice Shaji P Chaly issued the order on a petition filed by PR Baby, of Vyloppilly Lane, Kaloor, seeking contempt of court proceedings against the corporation secretary for the failure to act against persons throwing waste in open spaces.

The petitioner submitted that waste is dumped on Vyloppilli Lane, the 64th division of Kochi corporation. Adv Sreekumar K Chelur, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that despite repeated directives, no effective step has been taken by the civic body to end the menace.