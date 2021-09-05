Auto driver’s murder: Cops to probe activities of accused policeman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: City police have launched a detailed probe into the activities of a policeman, who is in remand custody after being arrested along with five others for allegedly murdering an autorickshaw driver in the city. Though Bijoy V T, civil police officer attached to Armed Reserve camp, moved a petition before a local court in the city seeking bail, the court on September 2 rejected his application after police strongly opposed his release stating that the accused would intimidate or influence the witnesses and there was a chance of violence and breach of peace in that locality due to his presence.

Police officials said they were looking into the financial deals of the policeman as there were inputs that he along with five other accused were into various activities that include real estate deals. “We are verifying certain information after collecting details on the activities of the first accused Faisal Mon,” a police officer said.

It was on July 5 that the victim identified as Krishnakumar alias Kannan, an autorickshaw driver, was murdered. Police probe found involvement of six persons including Bijoy in the murder and Bijoy, 35, of Vymelil House, Ponekkara, was listed as second accused in the case. He was arrested on July 6.

According to police, it was Bijoy who called Krishnakumar and asked him to come to the spot where he, along with others, was waiting to attack him. Police said that Bijoy along with Faisal and other accused pulled the victim from a nearby stream when he made an attempt to escape by jumping into the stream. Bijoy was involved in brutally assaulting the victim that resulted in his death.