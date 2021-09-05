Fraudsters pose as army officers to swindle money from traders' accounts in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Aluva native who is running a fish stall near Aluva market used to get several phone calls from local people for delivery of fish. Most of them use digital payments for transactions. When he received a call from an Army officer for the delivery of fish, he was not surprised as it was a regular affair. Even the officer on the phone promised to send his subordinate to collect the fish.

Since the trader already had a UPI ID to receive money from customers, he asked the officer to transfer the money to his account. However, the officer declined the UPI transaction, citing security reasons. Instead, he offered to send the money using the debit card details of the fishmonger.

Since the person claimed that he was an Army officer, the shopkeeper didn't hesitate to send his debit card details along with the PIN. Only after receiving a message from the bank that he came to understand that he was duped by the person using the name of the Army. He lost Rs 2,650 from his bank account.

In another incident, Subin who runs a poultry business in Keezhmad, faced the same ordeal but managed to escape from online fraudsters. "Subin also received a call from a person pretending to be an Army officer. He also ordered around 15 kg of meat and asked him to send the ATM details. Since he felt it was a scam, he sent the debit card details of his unused account, which has only a balance of Rs 2. If he had shared the bank details, he would have lost his money," police said.

According to the police, scamsters using profiles of Army officers to swindle money from people has become a trend. As per the report, over 10 cases were recently reported in rural areas. However, many of them were not ready to reveal it.

"We have come across a scam using the names of Army officers on the Olx platform. But now they have shifted to a new pattern. Since they are using local places, it will be difficult for people to understand their intentions," said the officer.

Meanwhile, district police chief (Rural) K Karthik said several people are falling victims to such scams. "People should be vigilant against such frauds. Never share your bank details with anyone," he said.