STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Fraudsters pose as army officers to swindle money from traders' accounts in Ernakulam

With over 10 cases were recently reported in rural areas of Ernakulam, district police chief K Karthik cautioned people to be vigilant.

Published: 05th September 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

money fraud

Express Illustrations.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An Aluva native who is running a fish stall near Aluva market used to get several phone calls from local people for delivery of fish. Most of them use digital payments for transactions. When he received a call from an Army officer for the delivery of fish, he was not surprised as it was a regular affair. Even the officer on the phone promised to send his subordinate to collect the fish.

Since the trader already had a UPI ID to receive money from customers, he asked the officer to transfer the money to his account. However, the officer declined the UPI transaction, citing security reasons. Instead, he offered to send the money using the debit card details of the fishmonger.

Since the person claimed that he was an Army officer, the shopkeeper didn't hesitate to send his debit card details along with the PIN. Only after receiving a message from the bank that he came to understand that he was duped by the person using the name of the Army. He lost Rs 2,650 from his bank account.

In another incident, Subin who runs a poultry business in Keezhmad, faced the same ordeal but managed to escape from online fraudsters. "Subin also received a call from a person pretending to be an Army officer. He also ordered around 15 kg of meat and asked him to send the ATM details. Since he felt it was a scam, he sent the debit card details of his unused account, which has only a balance of Rs 2. If he had shared the bank details, he would have lost his money," police said.

According to the police, scamsters using profiles of Army officers to swindle money from people has become a trend. As per the report, over 10 cases were recently reported in rural areas.  However, many of them were not ready to reveal it.

"We have come across a scam using the names of Army officers on the Olx platform. But now they have shifted to a new pattern. Since they are using local places, it will be difficult for people to understand their intentions," said the officer.

Meanwhile, district police chief (Rural) K Karthik said several people are falling victims to such scams. "People should be vigilant against such frauds. Never share your bank details with anyone," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fraud Ernakulam fraud Ernakulam traders
India Matters
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
12-year-old who recovered from Covid dies of Nipah in Kozhikode
Mahatma Gandhi (File Photo)
How Madurai made Mahatma Gandhi shed his Gujarati attire
TJS George Column | Azadi, Amrit Mahotsav and Savarkar
Supertech’s twin towers. (File Image)
Opinion | Bring on the bulldozers against the towers of corruption

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Krishna Nagar competes against Hong Kong's Chu Man Kai during men's singles SH6 gold medal badminton match at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Paralympics: With Krishna Nagar's gold, India gets 19 medals
Militiamen loyal to Ahmad Massoud, son of the late Ahmad Shah Massoud, take part in a training exercise, in Panjshir province. (Photo | AP)
Resistance forces claim about 600 Taliban killed in Afghanistan's Panjshir
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp