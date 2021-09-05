Tiff over ganja trade between gangs led to bomb attack in moving car

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The drug mafia is rearing its ugly head again in the rural areas of the district with the police getting vital clues regarding the involvement of the drug gangs behind the incident at Thadikadavu, near Alangad a few days ago, when unidentified persons hurled a bomb at a moving car. A dispute between two gangs at Kottapuram area over the sale of ganja smuggled into the state led to the incident, it is learnt. The police on Saturday tracked down two more youths involved in the incident. However, their arrests have not been recorded. Officers said that all the accused in the case will be arrested soon.

The incident occurred around 3 am on September 1 when Biju, a native of Rayonpuram, Perumbavoor, was passing through the area in his car. A gang which came in another car hurled a bomb at his vehicle and escaped. Though the front side of the car was damaged in the explosion set off by the bomb, Biju escaped unhurt. Suhaib,21, of Veliyathunad and Thariz, 31, of Kottappuram, were arrested on Friday in connection with the incident. Thariz is a history-sheeter, who has several cases, including drug peddling charges, against him.

A team led by P K Sivankutty, DySP, Aluva is carrying out s detailed probe into the incident. “Those linked to drug peddling were behind the bomb attack. All the accused will be arrested soon,” he said.

The bomb squad and forensic experts had examined the spot and collected evidence. According to the officers, the type of explosive used in the attack will be known only after the forensic experts submit their report.An investigation based on the CCTV footage collected from the area helped the police arrest the two accused. The car driven by Biju was also taken into custody.