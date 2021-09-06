Burglars roaming on stolen motorbike nabbed in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Roaming the street on a motorcycle stolen by them derailed their plan of breaking into a jewellery shop in the city with the police picking up the two notorious burglars, who were released from jail recently.

The dramatic incident happened at Pallikara near Kakkanad on Sunday when a special team of police intercepted Shiju, alias Pankan Shiju, 40, of Mazhuvannur and Anzil, 30, of Nellikuzhi, who have been booked in several theft cases.

They were roaming on the motorcycle stolen from Muvattupuzha as part of their plan to burgle the jewellery shop in Kochi, the police said.

“The duo was released in July after serving their jail terms in another theft case. The duo, who specialised in break-ins at shops, was preparing for another theft. Shiju is an accused in 18 major and small robbery cases while Anzil is involved in 17 criminal cases,” said an officer with the investigation team.

On seeing the police team, the duo speed away, which raised suspicion and the team chased them and caught both of them. The duo had jointly committed about 20 break-ins in the district, said the police.