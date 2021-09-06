Experts take stock of heart problems during Covid pandemic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The annual conference of the Indian College of Cardiology (ICC), Kerala Chapter, deliberated on the cardiac issues arising from Covid restrictions-induced sedentary habits, cardiovascular complications, and the latest methodologies for dealing with cardiac emergencies during the pandemic.

The conference stressed the need for risk stratification identifying the high-risk group which necessarily include physically inactive people of different age groups and people recovered from Covid.

The scientific programme also covered the latest developments in Interventional Cardiology, Electrophysiology and clinical cardiology. Multiple research papers were discussed. Special sessions were held on wide range of topics, including advanced heart failure, pacemaker in neonates, and latest minimally invasive technologies in diagnosis and treatment.

More than 300 expert cardiologists and researchers attended the two day-long virtual meet.