Four more held for bomb attack on moving car in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Four more persons were arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident in which an unidentified gang hurled bomb at a moving car at Thadikadavu, near Alangad, a few days ago. Yazar Arafath, 20, of Aluva; Anoop, 29, of Manjali; Basil Bose, 23, of Oonnukal; Ashlin Shaji, 22, of Alangad, were arrested by the Aluva West Police. A dispute between two gangs at the Kottapuram area over the sale of ganja smuggled into the state led to the incident.

“The probe into the incident has been extended outside the district,” said Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick. A team led by Aluva DySP P K Sivankutty is conducting a detailed probe into the incident.

The incident occurred around 3am on September 1 when Biju, a native of Rayonpuram, Perumbavoor, was passing through the area in his car. A gang that came in a car hurled a bomb at his vehicle and escaped. Though the front side of the car was damaged in the explosion, Biju escaped unhurt. Suhaib, 21, of Veliyathunad, and Thariz, 31, of Kottappuram, were arrested on Friday.