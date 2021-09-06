STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi coughs up most for flouting Covid-19 norms

Over Rs 100 crore (Rs 1,00,01,95,900) was collected by the police in fines for Covid norm violation in the Kerala since March 25 last year.

People await transport next to a hand wash facility that has messages on precautions to be taken against the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi, the economic capital of Kerala, has also earned the distinction of having contributed the highest amount in fines for violation of the Covid protocol to the state exchequer. As per the police data, over 10% of the fine amount collected from people for flouting Covid protocol from March 25, 2020, to July 31 this year in the state was from Kochi city limits.

As per the data shared in the assembly last month, over Rs 100 crore (Rs 1,00,01,95,900) was collected by the police in fines for Covid norm violation in the state since March 25 last year. Of this, Rs 13,37,56,800 was collected from Kochi City police limit alone. From Ernakulam Rural, Rs 6,72,40,800 was collected. 

Kochi City Police Commissioner C H Nagaraju said more Covid protocol violations are reported in the city mainly because of the population density. “We record a high number of Covid protocol violations each month. Kochi is a thickly populated city. As the population density is high, there will be high Covid protocol violations as well. Apart from it, there is a large number of floating population coming from other districts and states as tourists, for business purposes and shopping. Besides, we have strengthened enforcement of Covid protocol as there is a high risk of infection spread in a densely populated city like Kochi,” he said.

According to Nagaraju, not maintaining social distancing is the major violation in Kochi. “This is the major concern for us. We also get cases related to use of masks. Though most people use masks in public places, some don’t do it properly. Some don’t cover their mouth and nose with the masks,” he said.
After Kochi, the highest amount collected in fines for protocol violation during the period was from Malappuram district where Covid cases have been on the higher side.

As many as Rs 12.53 crore was collected in fines from Malappuram. The lowest was collected from Thrissur Rural police limit with Rs 1. 81 crore. The Railway Police collected Rs 3.44 lakh in fines for the violation on the Railways’ premises. 

In July this year alone, 4,35,650 people were fined for not properly using masks in the state. Of them, 13,706 were from Kochi City and 23,412 from Ernakulam Rural. “On average, we record around 20,000 cases and 40,000 arrests. In July this year, we seized nearly 97,000 vehicles for unnecessary travelling when restrictions are in place,” an official of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB) said. 

Over Rs 19 crore collected
Of the Rs 100 crore collected by the police in fines for Covid norm violation in the state since March 25 last year, over Rs 13 crore was collected from Kochi City police limit alone. From Ernakulam Rural, I6 crore was collected

