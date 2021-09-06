Police book 115 after crackdown on gambling centres in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have started cracking down on centres organising card game gambling in various parts of the district. Despite the curbs on public gatherings on account of Covid, the authorities came to know that several card game gambling centres are functioning in the rural parts of the district now.

The crackdown was launched after a person was killed, following a fight at a gambling centre in Manjapra near Kalady on August 20. The murder probe that followed led to the arrest of five persons. Besides, it emerged that over 200 gambling centres are operating within Ernakulam Rural police limits.

“We could identify around 270 gambling centres in the district and raids were conducted in the last three days. Cases have been registered against 115 persons in Aluva, Perumbavoor, Muvattupuzha, Puthencruz and Munambam police station limits alone. Cash worth over Rs 1.25 lakh was seized from these centres. Fights at these gambling centres are regular, causing nuisance to local residents. We urge the public to inform the police of any such illegal activities occurring in their neighborhood,” said K Karthick, Ernakulam Rural police chief.

An officer said that even people from other districts frequent these gambling centres and spend lakhs on gambling.

“We have come to know that these gambling centres mushroomed after the lockdown. These games are mostly hosted in interior areas which are not easily accessible to the police. The persons running these centres provide all facilities, including food and liquor. In some cases, card game gambling is held at rented houses,” an officer said.