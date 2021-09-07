24-year-old blackmails, rapes live-in partner using her nude photographs

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In a shocking incident of an affair gone sour, a 24-year-old man used the nude pictures of his former live-in partner to blackmail and rape her repeatedly for the past one year and later sent it to the person with whom the girl’s marriage was fixed.

Akshay Shaji of Kunnathunadu was arrested recently following the woman’s complaint. He has been booked under IPC Sections 376 (2)(n) and 506 as well as Section 67 (a) of the IT Act.

The police said the duo stayed together in a house in the city before their affair turned sour. “As per the woman’s complaint, Akshay blackmailed and raped her repeatedly after showing her nude pictures that he had clicked on a mobile phone,” said a police officer.

The incident came to light after the woman approached the South police station. “Akshay had been committing the crime since September 25 last year. The victim did not file a complaint initially fearing backlash from him,” said an officer. In a detailed investigation, the police recovered the nude photographs that Akshay sent to the person with whom the woman’s marriage was fixed.

CRIMINAL SECTIONS

IPC Section 376 (2)(n): Committing rape repeatedly on same woman

IPC Section 506: Criminal intimidation

Section 67 (a) of IT Act: Whoever publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in electronic form, any material that contains sexually explicit act