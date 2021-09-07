A perfect keepsake

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine shrinking yourself to seven inches! If you are a fan of the Marvel superhero Ant-man, this might seem like a brilliant idea. Especially if the tiny version of you has every miniscule detail intact — every freckle and curve.

Saurabh Sunny’s entrepreneurial venture ‘love3dminiatures’ is filled with such quirky little personalised surprises. One can get a perfect figurine in the minuscule scale which will make for a tangible version of oneself. The 26-year-old, who was born and brought up in Mumbai, says 3D live models are replacing photographs and people are now relying on statues as a keepsake.

“Earlier, photographs captured memories. But over time the pictures fade away and lose their lustre. But not 3D models. Imagine having a memorable moment or picture of yourself in 3D. It is unbreakable, doesn’t lose its charm and will not get ruined. It will last lifelong,” says Saurabh.

A mass media graduate, Saurabh entered the world of miniatures to introduce something fresh into the market. It was only last year, during the pandemic that the journey began. “People started getting engaged in many things. And I thought of doing something by sitting at home. That’s when this idea hit me. Miniature 3D models aren’t that popular in Kerala as compared to the north. I wanted to introduce something new,” says Saurabh. His fancy for the medium however turned into a big entrepreneurial venture.

According to Saurabh, one can make a 3D print of anything. But his venture focuses on making human figurines. Many also order the figurines as cake toppers. Saurabh says miniature models can achieve an accuracy of about 90 to 95 per cent. “It is difficult to exactly replicate a person. We have to understand that when we are condensing a person, we can’t get every facet right,” says Saurabh, who has customers across the globe. He adds that more people are interested in 3D models as they make for good gifting options.

All one has to do is share a picture of the model that has to be recreated. “One gets to see how the figurine will look beforehand. If they are satisfied with the look, then we feed it into the 3D printer and a model is made in a few days,” says Saurabh. Colouring is done later. Saurabh gets requests for making figurines of deities as well.

Saurabh’s dream is to become a successful entrepreneur.

“When I started this venture, I didn’t expect it to turn into a big business. I was just getting involved in something during the lockdown. But now, my dream is to become a successful entrepreneur and that my brand is known to everyone,” says Saurabh.

Size between 7 to 12 inches