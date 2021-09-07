STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Acing the court even at 70

Thiruvananthapuram native B Govind Krishnakumar is all set to represent India at the Super Seniors (70+) Tennis World Team Championships

Published: 07th September 2021 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: At 70, veteran tennis player B Govind Krishnakumar is gearing up to represent the country at the International Tennis Federations’ Super Seniors (70+) Tennis World Team Championships in Spain to be held from October 10 to 15. Govind, a retired bank manager, is currently busy preparing for the championship along with two players from the country. 

The veteran player is excited to take up the racket again after a pandemic-induced break. It was hard for him to practise in tennis clubs and nearby courts in Pune due to the changing Covid restrictions. “My age was a villain, as getting out of the house was like a taboo for senior citizens during the pandemic outbreak. I wasn’t able to practice much last year. The upcoming tournament is an important championship for seniors like us,” says the state champion of the 1970s.

However, Govind never compromised his health and diet. “Since October last year, I have been practising at a court near my wife’s home. I practise with young tennis aspirants and it helps me keep up my pace. Protein-rich food boosts my strength along with other balanced diets. I did not break my diet and always kept a check on my weight during the lockdown. Now I hit the gym to maintain my strength and do some outdoor exercises,” says Govind, who is a fan of Roger Federer.

The player also shares his concerns about the Indian tennis team which participated in the Tokyo Olympics. According to him, players in our country lack fitness. “Their energy breaks during a tough game. To be a champion, one must never compromise on fitness. In my case too, even if I am strong, I cannot match with other foreign players as they are fitter. The reason is they engage in many water sports during their leisure time, including swimming and surfing,” he says.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp