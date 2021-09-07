Acing the court even at 70

Arya U R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At 70, veteran tennis player B Govind Krishnakumar is gearing up to represent the country at the International Tennis Federations’ Super Seniors (70+) Tennis World Team Championships in Spain to be held from October 10 to 15. Govind, a retired bank manager, is currently busy preparing for the championship along with two players from the country.

The veteran player is excited to take up the racket again after a pandemic-induced break. It was hard for him to practise in tennis clubs and nearby courts in Pune due to the changing Covid restrictions. “My age was a villain, as getting out of the house was like a taboo for senior citizens during the pandemic outbreak. I wasn’t able to practice much last year. The upcoming tournament is an important championship for seniors like us,” says the state champion of the 1970s.

However, Govind never compromised his health and diet. “Since October last year, I have been practising at a court near my wife’s home. I practise with young tennis aspirants and it helps me keep up my pace. Protein-rich food boosts my strength along with other balanced diets. I did not break my diet and always kept a check on my weight during the lockdown. Now I hit the gym to maintain my strength and do some outdoor exercises,” says Govind, who is a fan of Roger Federer.

The player also shares his concerns about the Indian tennis team which participated in the Tokyo Olympics. According to him, players in our country lack fitness. “Their energy breaks during a tough game. To be a champion, one must never compromise on fitness. In my case too, even if I am strong, I cannot match with other foreign players as they are fitter. The reason is they engage in many water sports during their leisure time, including swimming and surfing,” he says.