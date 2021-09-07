STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kochi Corp’s doorstep volunteers to aid patients and elderly

The district administration had put out an open call asking for volunteers to be a part of its doorstep volunteer project that aims to deliver services to the homes of those in need.

By Anupama Mili
Express News Service

KOCHI: The district administration had put out an open call asking for volunteers to be a part of its doorstep volunteer project that aims to deliver services to the homes of those in need. The invitation has brought in a huge response from youngsters. Following this, District Collector Jafar Malik convened a meeting of local body representatives on Monday to finalise the list of activities. 

“The registration has already started. The programme will run from September to December in one panchayat and two municipalities. The statewide project will be piloted in Manjapra panchayat and Angamaly and Piravom municipalities in the district. A committee has been formed as per government orders to  chalk out the future of the project. This committee will be chaired by the district collector,” said an official from the district administration.

People struggling with serious illnesses, poverty, and the elderly will get the benefits of government provisions at their doorstep with the help of volunteers. Local self-government and social justice departments are associating with the Directorate of Volunteers Army for the implementation of the project.

Employees of Akshaya centres and Janamaithri police stations will also be part of this project. Kudumbashree volunteers, anganwadi workers, library staff, palliative care volunteers and associations for the elderly will also join in. In the first phase, five services, including mustering, life certificate, application for the social security pension, life-saving medicines, and support from the chief minister’s distress relief fund will be made available using the service. 

To register, visit https://sannadhasena.kerala.gov.in
 

