Accessorize with flora and fauna

Mahima Anna Jacob

Express News Service

KOCHI: Chindu Treasa Benny was always intrigued with heavy brass metal accessories. Since the Indian market was already loaded with the same, Chindu didn’t want to start a venture and become another re-seller. She wanted to introduce something new. That’s when she came across the pressed flower or resin accessories. The self-taught artist, after extensive research, developed the homegrown brand ‘Kalavai by Chindu.’

“Kalavai is a Tamil word, and it means a mixture or a combination of different things. Like the brand name, the venture has varied collections of pressed flower products,” says the Kochi-native.Unlike the usual gold and silver-plated resin accessories, Kalavai offers an ethnic style to the collections made in brass. The fully handcrafted accessories are grouped into three categories — the simple and minimal Kairah; earthy tone Kabisah, and vibrant Barha. “Frame of the accessories are handmade by the artisans in North India. Once it is done, the rest of the making process is done meticulously by me,” the NIFT Kannur graduate adds.

Aster, cherry blossom, small dainty flowers, rose, daisies, Persian jewel flowers, Manjadikurru, and even the rare four-leaf clovers are available at Kalavai. “I mainly use flora and fauna. Other than any material, I want to incorporate more of nature in my accessories, since Kalavai is all about florals,” adds Chindu.

Floriography is the one aspect Kalavai gives prime importance to. Since each flower holds a different meaning, Chindu releases accessories by connecting them with a specific emotion. “I focus more on incorporating birth month flowers. If a particular flower is not available, I’ll replace it with the ones that match the emotion the customer conveys,” says Chindu.

The flowers either handpicked from her surroundings, garden, or the exotic flowers imported from other countries are carefully embedded into the resin liquid poured onto the frame. “The flowers kept should not have any moisture content. Around five layers of resin are poured to make the product intact and durable. The long-lasting product can be taken care of by either keeping it in a cotton pouch or wrapping it in a tissue to avoid scratch marks,” informs Chindu.

Chokers, statement rings that come in 3cm diameter, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, hairpins, bangles, bookmarks made in silicon mould, the options are endless with Kalavai. Chindu has plans to expand her venture furthermore by launching home decor items. “Paperweights and multi-functional trays embedded with flowers will be launched soon,” says Chindu. Price : H1250 and above

Instagram: @kalavai_by_chindu