STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Accessorize with flora and fauna

Kalavai by Chindu expertly incorporates delicate flowers into resin jewellery and give it an antique look by providing interesting frames

Published: 08th September 2021 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 03:52 PM   |  A+A-

Chindu Treasa Benny

Chindu Treasa Benny

By Mahima Anna Jacob
Express News Service

KOCHI: Chindu Treasa Benny was always intrigued with heavy brass metal accessories. Since the Indian market was already loaded with the same, Chindu didn’t want to start a venture and become another re-seller. She wanted to introduce something new. That’s when she came across the pressed flower or resin accessories. The self-taught artist, after extensive research, developed the homegrown brand ‘Kalavai by Chindu.’ 

“Kalavai is a Tamil word, and it means a mixture or a combination of different things. Like the brand name, the venture has varied collections of pressed flower products,” says the Kochi-native.Unlike the usual gold and silver-plated resin accessories, Kalavai offers an ethnic style to the collections made in brass. The fully handcrafted accessories are grouped into three categories — the simple and minimal Kairah; earthy tone Kabisah, and vibrant Barha. “Frame of the accessories are handmade by the artisans in North India. Once it is done, the rest of the making process is done meticulously by me,” the NIFT Kannur graduate adds.

Aster, cherry blossom, small dainty flowers, rose, daisies, Persian jewel flowers, Manjadikurru, and even the rare four-leaf clovers are available at Kalavai. “I mainly use flora and fauna. Other than any material, I want to incorporate more of nature in my accessories, since Kalavai is all about florals,” adds Chindu.

Floriography is the one aspect Kalavai gives prime importance to. Since each flower holds a different meaning, Chindu releases accessories by connecting them with a specific emotion. “I focus more on incorporating birth month flowers. If a particular flower is not available, I’ll replace it with the ones that match the emotion the customer conveys,” says Chindu.

The flowers either handpicked from her surroundings, garden, or the exotic flowers imported from other countries are carefully embedded into the resin liquid poured onto the frame. “The flowers kept should not have any moisture content. Around five layers of resin are poured to make the product intact and durable. The long-lasting product can be taken care of by either keeping it in a cotton pouch or wrapping it in a tissue to avoid scratch marks,” informs Chindu.

Chokers, statement rings that come in 3cm diameter, necklaces, earrings, bracelets, hairpins, bangles, bookmarks made in silicon mould, the options are endless with Kalavai. Chindu has plans to expand her venture furthermore by launching home decor items. “Paperweights and multi-functional trays embedded with flowers will be launched soon,” says Chindu. Price : H1250 and above
Instagram: @kalavai_by_chindu

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp