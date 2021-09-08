After Mathur, Paravur block panchayat says no to sir, madam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Following in the footsteps of Mathur panchayat in Palakkad which banned the use of salutations like ‘sir’ and ‘madam’, Paravoor block panchayat also banned the use of the salutations. The council meeting of the block panchayat held on Tuesday decided to take the decision. Instead of using ‘Kindly requesting’, an applicant can use ‘demanding’ in the letter. The public can also file a complaint with the secretary or president if anyone is denied required service.