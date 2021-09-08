STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drug hazed Kochi epicentre of substance abuse

Ernakulam witnesses six-fold hike in NDPS cases in the past five years . The district registers the highest number of such cases in the state

Published: 08th September 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: The data with the excise department regarding the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases registered in the past 10 years shows Ernakulam has become one of the epicentres of narcotic substances peddling and abuse in the state. This follows a recent seizure of around 1,100 grams of MDMA or ecstasy from an apartment rented by a gang in Kochi. As per the figures, NDPS cases in the district have witnessed a six-fold rise in the past five years. 

According to the data from June 2016 to June 2021, as many as 3,623 NDPS cases were registered in the district. It was just 588 between 2011 and 2016. Ernakulam recorded the highest number of NDPS cases in the state in the past five years.

The total number of cases in the state also rose exponentially between 2016 and 2021. A total of 29,501 NDPS cases were registered during the period in the state while just 4,467 cases were filed between 2011 and 2016. 

Similarly, there has been a rise in the number of cases under the Abkari Act and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA)  in the district. As many as 4,168 and 28,662 cases, respectively,  were registered in Ernakulam between 2016 and 2021. 

Ernakulam excise commissioner said the number of cases increased as detection was also enhanced. He clarified that he has not gone through the data.

“The high number is because of increased detection. Now, we use more advanced measures to detect such cases. This was not the case some five-six years back. The rise in NDPS cases is the same as other states and other districts in Kerala,” he said. 

Another excise officer who did not want to be named said cases in Ernakulam were high as there was more demand for narcotics substances here. “Considering the population, it is not surprising that NDPS cases are the highest here.

Ernakulam has more cultural, social, business, tourism and education activities than any other district of Kerala. Similarly, it is also a major IT hub. A majority of drug peddlers are based in Ernakulam as demand for ganja and other psychotropic drugs are high here,” he said. 

According to him, the concerning trend is that in recent months there has been increased detection of synthetic drugs like MDMA and LSD in the district. “It shows many more people are abusing synthetic drugs now. The seizure of 1.1kg of MDMA worth `11 crore from a serviced apartment is a good example.

The gang which was busted was based in Kozhikode. However, to increase their business and customer base, it shifted to Kochi,” he said. According to data, ganja tops the list of narcotic substances seized in the past five years in the district. Around 989kg of ganja was seized between 2016 and 2021. Around 191 ganja plants were seized. Around 5.7kg of hashish oil was also seized during this period.

Quantity of contraband seized in Ernakulam 
Ganja    989kg
Ganja plants    137 
Hashish oil    5.7kg
MDMA    159g
LSD    0.95g
Brown sugar    40.69g
Heroin    13.48g

(2016- July 2021 )

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
