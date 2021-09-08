STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
In search of God

The short film ‘Kutty Daivam’ directed by Suvid Wilson portrays a young girl’s quest to find God. It bagged the Universal Record Forum’s certificate

Published: 08th September 2021

By Arya U R
Express News Service

KOCHI: Changanassery-native Dr Suvid Wilson through his short film ‘Kutty Daivam’ revealed that God exists where love and benevolence prevail. The dentist-turned filmmaker bagged the Universal Record Forum’s certificate for making a realistic short film by featuring a camera as the central character. Each scene in the 13-minute film, produced and directed by Suvid, was taken in a single shot. 

Instead of being inside the house during pandemic, Suvid chose to explore his creative side. “Kutty Daivam revolves around a young girl’s quest to find ‘God.’ We all go to temples, mosques, and churches to see God, but do we find them there? Personally, I believe God can be seen through the act of kindness and love. Adhering to Covid protocol, the film was completed in two days,” says Suvid, who has done multiple commercial movies and short films. 

Kutty Daivam,scripted by journalist turned scriptwriter, Sajeev Elampal, will be shown to the viewers a s realistically as possible. “The film is executed without adding any VFX, or other edits. Instead of developing the film through different perspectives, we shot it entirely from the camera’s perspective as we wanted each scene to be an experience. Hunger is also featured as one of the prime subjects of the short film,” says Sajeev According to Suvid, Kutty Daivam was challenging to shoot as each scene was taken in one shot.“If anything goes wrong in between ,the entire scene has to be filmed again,” he adds.

Due to the rising number of Covid cases, the film was done with a limited number of members. “Each scene features a maximum of two people. I must thank my cast including actor Naseer Sankranthi, Kalabhavan Prajod, Kannan Sagar and others who joined me for this project without expecting remunerations,” says Suvid. 

The challenging act turned out to be fruitful when Kutty Daivam got the International recognition. Due to the ongoing pandemic restrictions, the international record certificate was presented to the team by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on behalf of the Universal Record Forum committee. “It was a joyful moment for me to receive the prestigious recognition from the governor,” adds Suvid.

