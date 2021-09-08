STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s a tiny world 

Aysha Ruba’s ‘Tiny Tales’ specialises in miniatures. Fridge magnets and key chains, including locations and events are reconstructed in her mini world  

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

KOCHI: It’s a mini world at Aysha Ruba’s Tiny Tales. Everything you can imagine comes in the form of utterly delicate miniature forms. From fridge magnets and key chains in the range of 2 cms, even locations and events are conceptualised and reconstructed in the mini world. It’s where the miniature becomes the reality — an ultra, itty-bitty reality. Everything imaginable can be created in the miniature world, says Aysha, a Kannur native.

“Whenever we travelled, my mother would always buy a souvenir in miniature form. That’s all she would get. Fridge magnets are her thing. So when I started, I thought of creating something in the miniature form. At that time, there weren’t many artists specialising in that field,” says Aysha, a BBA graduate.

The 20-year-old from Bengaluru started her creative journey during the lockdown last year. Everyone was getting busy with crafts and launching their creative selves. “I wanted to do something different. Since it was lockdown, none of the shops were open and so I started making clay at home. But the clay wasn’t good enough and wouldn’t dry enough. But that was the start,” says Aysha. She started by creating miniature food items. From doughnuts to Idli, every other food article was scaled down into minuscule versions.

Her line of art includes key chains, customised miniature in crystal pendants, canvas, shadow box, and so on. Aysha is focused on creating realistic miniatures. A self-taught artist, Aysha says it took multiple attempts to get the art right. “The detailing must be correct, realistic, and represent the real-life form,” says Aysha.

Working on the miniature-level demands an intense amount of attention, precision and patience, says Aysha. “So I can only work when the sun is up. And you need a lot of patience,” she says. Aysha says that the artwork in clay stays good for a longer period. “Once the clay is dried, it becomes as hard as a rock. It wouldn’t break if it falls from a small height and if it breaks, one can fix it using Fevicol,” says Aysha. For her, the work is like a meditation. “Clay is the best stress buster. Whenever I’m sad or angry, I pick up the clay and start working. It makes me forget what happened earlier. It helps me look into myself,” she says.

Aysha plans to well establish her miniature craft company and also further her career. She has earned three records already, the Asia Book of Records, International Book of Records and India Book of Records. 
She is also gearing up to set up a retail store and accomodate other small business owners to showcase their work and sell their wares. Her main focus is on creating something that steals the heart of one and all. “I strive to create something that one falls in love with at the first sight. And it has to be affordable too,” she says.

