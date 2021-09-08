Probe intensified into rape case after arrested trio claims innocence

Ajay Kanth By

KOCHI: The police have launched a detailed probe into the incident in which a specially-abled woman, a mother of two, alleged she was gangraped by three persons between August 25 and September 30 last year. The move comes after the three persons arrested for the crime claimed the woman had fabricated the incident to extort money from them. Balakrishnan S R, 44, of Alangad, Thajudheen Abdul Koya, 48, of Ernakulam and Jiji Joseph, 46, of Changanassery, had been arrested and sent to judicial custody last month based on the woman’s complaint lodged in Fort Kochi police station on July 3.

The police officers said the victim worked as maid at Balakrishnan’s house. It was at his rented house in Fort Kochi where, she alleged, Balakrishnan first raped her on August 25, 2020. The woman alleged Balakrishnan later brought the other two accused to his house and they raped her too.

The trio was booked under IPC Section 376(2)(n) - committing rape repeatedly on the same woman – and Section 376 D. The trio, who had sought bail at the Sessions Court on September 3, claimed that they were falsely implicated.

They claimed the woman was in love with Jiji and was in a live-in relationship with him. Though she filed a rape complaint against Jiji in January this year, based on which the Cheranalloor police registered a case (No.28/2021), her complaint didn’t mention any rape incident as alleged in the case.

The trio said the complaint was an attempt by the victim to exhort money.

The court rejected their bail pleas saying, “It is true there has been a delay in submitting a rape complaint against the petitioners. However, taking into account the plight of the complainant – a woman from the lower strata of society who is said to be undergoing treatment for mental ailment – it is not possible to trivialise the offence simply due to the delay in lodging the complaint.”