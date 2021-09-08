STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

Probe intensified into rape case after arrested trio claims innocence

The police officers said the victim worked as maid at Balakrishnan’s house.

Published: 08th September 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: The police have launched a detailed probe into the incident in which a specially-abled woman, a mother of two, alleged she was gangraped by three persons between August 25 and September 30 last year. The move comes after the three persons arrested for the crime claimed the woman had fabricated the incident to extort money from them. Balakrishnan S R, 44, of Alangad, Thajudheen Abdul Koya, 48, of Ernakulam and Jiji Joseph, 46, of Changanassery, had been arrested and sent to judicial custody last month based on the woman’s complaint lodged in Fort Kochi police station on July 3. 

The police officers said the victim worked as maid at Balakrishnan’s house. It was at his rented house in Fort Kochi where, she alleged, Balakrishnan first raped her on August 25, 2020. The woman alleged Balakrishnan later brought the other two accused to his house and they raped her too. 

The trio was booked under IPC Section 376(2)(n) - committing rape repeatedly on the same woman – and Section 376 D. The trio, who had sought bail at the Sessions Court on September 3, claimed that they were falsely implicated. 

They claimed the woman was in love with Jiji and was in a live-in relationship with him. Though she filed a rape complaint against Jiji in January this year, based on which the Cheranalloor police registered a case (No.28/2021), her complaint didn’t mention any rape incident as alleged in the case. 
The trio said the complaint was an attempt by the victim to exhort money. 

The court rejected their bail pleas saying, “It is true there has been a delay in submitting a rape complaint against the petitioners. However, taking into account the plight of the complainant – a woman from the lower strata of society who is said to be undergoing treatment for mental ailment – it is not possible to trivialise the offence simply due to the delay in lodging the complaint.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape case
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp