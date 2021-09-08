Shop gutted at Nettoor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A sign board-making shop located on Jubilee Road at Nettoor was completely gutted early morning on Tuesday. The fire which broke out around 4.30 in the morning was noticed by local people, and they alerted fire stations and local police station. Signboards, flexboards and printers were completely ravaged by fire. A motorcycle parked adjacent to the shop was also gutted.

“We got the first information around 4.45am. By the time the team reached there, the shop was almost gutted in fire, “said a fire and rescue services officer. The fire tenders from Aroor, Gandhi Nagar, and Trippunithura rushed to the spot.

“Due to the timely intervention, we were able to douse the fire before it spread to adjacent shops. It took nearly half an hour to completely bring the situation under control,” said the officer.Though the preliminary report suggested that it was a short circuit, the officers suspected that it was a case of negligence.