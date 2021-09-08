Two booked for setting puppies on fire in Aluva

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The police on Tuesday registered a case against two women in connection with an incident in which a dog and its five one-month-old puppies were set on fire a few days ago. Aluva West Police booked Mary of Manjali Diamond Mukku, and Lakshmi of Chanayil, in the case. Mary and Lakshmi set the dogs on fire at Mary’s house on Saturday. Two puppies died of burn injuries while their mother and remaining puppies escaped with injuries. The incident came to light after a video showing the women torching the puppies went viral.