3,611 test positive for Covid in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district on Wednesday reported 3,611 new Covid cases, with a test positivity rate of 16.57%. The newly infected include five health workers and five migrant labourers. According to health officials, the sources of infection of 35 people remains unknown. The highest number of cases was reported from Thrikkakara and Elamkunnapuzha with 107 and 90 respectively. Meanwhile, 2,648 patients recovered from the disease.