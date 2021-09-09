STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centenarian course

Anyone who has heard of or is associated with the Cochin Golf Club in Bolgatty has some remarkable stories to share about the iconic landmark

Published: 09th September 2021 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Pics: A Sanesh

By Martin Joseph
Express News Service

KOCHI: One of the most popular stories passed down through the ages about the Cochin Golf Club, is about how it was once considered the only golf course in the world without road connectivity, as one could only reach there by boat. After all, a legacy that stretches back to a century is bound to produce many legends and tales. Stories about foreigners from various parts of the world coming down to Kochi to play at one of the ‘most challenging golf courses is another anecdote that has been passed around. Times have changed, and today, motorable roads provide easy access to this nine-hole course, while bigger, 18-hole courses have also sprung up in the city.

The field ahead
While the club is planning to have its centenary celebrations this year to commemorate its storied past right from the time of the Dutch and the British, they are also keeping their eyes forward. While it is one of the oldest golf courses in India, the club is looking to keep up with the changing times. The club is an executive course, used by enthusiasts from the city who enjoy a round of golf early in the morning, before heading off for work or other engagements.

While various tournaments are conducted at the course, the officials are also planning to try and start an academy. “We have already held talks with a coach from Bengaluru. He had previously coached Aditi Ashok who put on a great show at the Tokyo Olympics recently. We have all the facilities needed to start an academy. It is now a matter of executing it and that is one of our future goals so that we can produce someone from Kerala who can represent India in the next ten years,” said Joseph Thomas, president of the club.

Former Kerala cricketer Narayana Menon, who is a regular at the club, urged youngsters and even former cricketers to pick up the sport. “Aditi’s performance at the Olympics was a good boost for the game in the country. It could help bring golf more into the mainstream and make people aware of courses like these that they can utilise. The idea to start an academy is a great initiative and will attract more people to the game. As a former cricketer, it was great to start playing golf because the two complement each other,” he said. Achuthan, who is also a member of the club, feels that golf should be taken up seriously for it to grow.

“Golf should be treated as a professional sport besides being a recreational activity. While it is a great game that I enjoy, it should grow more in the public consciousness,” he said.

