Smells like European spirit!

Mahima Anna Jacob

Express News Service

KOCHI: Midhun Ayyappan, head chef at a European restaurant in Kuwait, was living a fast-paced life before the pandemic. From delegating items in the menu to coordinating kitchen staff, his hustle was polishing his culinary journey and enabling him to set a niche in European cuisine.

Taking some time out of his busy schedule, Midhun travelled back home last year. But Covid-induced lockdown became the plot twist and he has been stuck in Kerala ever since. A stranger to the slow life,

Midhun decided to document his culinary journey on social media. The 35-year-old decided to showcase his strong point — European style cuisine — except, he used a blend of Indian ingredients to them, cooking up a fashion storm. “Instead of going about it the normal way, I thought of putting ingredients available at home together in the European method,” adds Midhun, who is also a self-taught photographer.

To retain its nutrition and texture, European dishes are prepared through unique methods involving equipment and ingredients. Sous vide, steaming, poaching, are a few of them.

“Recently I made European styled baked carp fish using the salt-based dough technique (mixing sea salt and flour in equal amounts). I marinated the baby carp using Kerala ingredients like turmeric, chilly powder and coconut oil. Then, I covered it with dough. Though the fish might look raw from the outside, it is well cooked, and its real essence, nutrition, flavour, and texture remain intact. When the same fish is cooked in Kerala style, the fish may shrink, and you might end up taking more calories,” says Midhun.

Apart from retaining the vital elements of food, European cuisine is also quite balanced. “Protein dominates fish, beef and chicke dishes. Fruits and vegetables add starch. The fibre comes from green veggies, including beans and broccoli. European main course will only weigh 250 - 350gm,” adds Midhun. His plating also makes Midhun’s dishes irresistible for the tastebuds.

“Plating is an art. European dishes shouldn’t be consumed to satisfy your hunger. Each bite has to be cherished. So, the shape and symmetry of the display also counts,” says Midhun Within a short time, Midhun has managed to fetch positive responses for his culinary skills from netizens. He hopes to teach his followers how to eat the right kind of food in the right amount. “From a young age, it is highly essential to include a healthy diet rather than a tasty one,” adds Midhun.

Instagram: @chef_midhun