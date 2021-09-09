Stack parking comes to Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Imagine parking 12 cars in the space that takes to park two. With the new stack parking, you can. Kerala’s first stack parking at Asset Corridor, Edappally, it is possible. Conventional multilevel parking called puzzle parking has more moving parts which calls for higher maintainance. The new facility can be operated manually or digitally with ease.

If there is space upstairs, the car’s ground slot will be moved up automatically once the passengers get out. All slots have numbers and by pushing the required slot button, cars on top levels can be moved to ground level.