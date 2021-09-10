STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Kochi

A lone woman’s protest in Kerala against LPG price hike

Cooking gas for every household had been the slogan that was reiterated by the government at the Centre.

Published: 10th September 2021 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2021 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cooking gas for every household had been the slogan that was reiterated by the government at the Centre. However, the rapid increase in the price of LPG has counteracted the much-hyped scheme and catapulted it out of reach of the financially backward comm-unities. Raising the problems caused by the hike in cooking gas price, a 57-year-old woman from Anchumana in Kochi is on a single-woman dawn-to-dusk protest. 

For Suma, life has not been a bed of roses. “The LPG price hike was the last nail in the coffin of my already depleted finances,” said Suma, who lives with her bedridden husband in a single-room house on two cents of land. “The price hike has made cooking gas go out of my reach. It is just not me who is finding it difficult when it comes to buying cooking gas. It has gone out of the reach for many,” she added. According to her, using wood as fuel to cook food in a single room house with an ailing person is not viable. 

“The smoke is not good for the health of my husband.  I have to work in multiple houses as a cook to eke a living. The meagre sum that I earn isn’t enough to cover our expenses,” said Suma, who gets her husband’s medicines with the help of the  Vayomitram project.“Due to the restrictions imposed as a result of Covid, it is not possible for many to come together and hold a mass protest. So I told my acquaintances who are also suffering due to price hike that I will hold the protest for them too,” said Suma, who has been buying cooking gas with borrowed money. 

According to her, months have passed since the subsidy for the cooking gas was deposited in her bank account.

“Nothing has happened on that front,” said Suma who staged the protest in front of Mamangalam church on Wednesday.“This is just a start. I will be holding similar protests all over the city. I won’t stop until I get a result,” she said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
LPG price hike Kerala protest
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp