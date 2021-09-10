Attacks on health and medical staff unacceptable: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that attacks on healthcare workers or attempts to intimidate or threaten them, whatever be the reason, can never be condoned and tolerated. The state police chief must see that the investigation into the various cases registered in connection with the attacks on doctors and other healthcare workers was concluded without delay and the prosecution taken forward, the court said.

The HC directed the state police chief to ensure that the instructions issued to district police chiefs — to act against attacks on doctors and nurses — is made available to all station house officers. It also asked the DGP to instruct all station house officers to act swiftly on complaints of attacks against doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers and oversee the investigation into such cases. The court directed the police chief to file a report by the next posting date.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath issued the order on a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association in relation to the Covid treatment charges fixed by the state for private hospitals.

The court had earlier directed the government to take stringent action against those attacking healthcare providers. S Kannan, government pleader, submitted that 278 cases were registered in the state on incidents of attack against healthcare providers and institutions from 2012. Out of 536 accused persons, 441 were arrested. Earnest efforts are on to arrest 95 absconding accused persons. Out of the 278 cases, the investigation of 232 cases has been completed and chargesheets filed. The investigation in 28 cases is progressing.